BMC 1100 and 1300: An Enthusiast's Guide

BMC 1100 and 1300: An Enthusiast's Guide

  BMC 1100 and 1300: An Enthusiast's Guide (9781847979896)
  • BMC 1100 and 1300: An Enthusiast's Guide (9781847979896) - back
  • BMC 1100 and 1300: An Enthusiast's Guide (9781847979896) - cont
Crowood
US$38.46
Stock Code SKU:
9781847979896
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.65 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
 Product Description

Author: James Taylor, Softbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781847979896, First Published 2015

The British Motor Corporation's 1100 and 1300 model range was amongst the most successful in the Corporation's history, selling more than 2.1 million of all types between its introduction in 1962 and its demise in 1974.

World-wide, it was sold under eight different marque names and in two-door saloon, four-door saloon, two-door estate and five-door hatchback forms - and very nearly as a van as well. In Britain, it was the country's best-selling car between 1962 and 1971, being beaten just once (in 1967) by the Ford Cortina.

BMC 1100 and 1300 looks at the design and development of a model range that at the time confirmed BMC as a pioneer of new automotive ideas and had a profound impact on other manufacturers. It covers not only the full standard model range, but also special conversions, cars built abroad, and owning and running the cars today.

James Taylor has been writing professionally about cars since the late 1970s, and his interests embrace a wide range of older cars of all makes and nationalities, as well as classic buses, lorries and military vehicles. James has written well over one hundred books in all, and among them have been several definitive one-make or one-model titles, including a number for Crowood.

