BMW 5 Series (E34) 525i, 530i, 535i, 540i 1989 - 1995 Workshop Manual

Repair Manual Description

This Bentley Manual is the only comprehensive, single source of service information and specifications available for BMW 5 Series (E34) cars 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1995. The aim throughout this manual has been simplicity, clarity and completeness, with practical explanations, step-by-step procedures, and accurate specifications. Whether you're a professional or a do-it-yourself BMW owner, this manual will help you understand, care for, and repair your 5 Series car.

Though the do-it-yourself BMW owner will find this manual indispensable as a source of detailed maintenance and repair information, the BMW owner who has no intention of working on his or her car will find that reading and owning this manual will make it possible to discuss repairs more intelligently with a professional technician.

Features:

Maintenance procedures for everything from brake fluid changes to resetting the Service Indicator. This manual tells you what to do, how and when to do it, and why it's important.

Engine and cylinder head service, repair and reconditioning, including M50 and M60 timing chain setup and adjustment.

Extensive engine management information for specific BMW 5 Series driveability problems, including reading Check Engine light fault codes.

Transmission maintenance, troubleshooting, adjustment and repair, including hydraulic clutch, gearshift linkage, and driveshaft.

Body adjustments and repairs, including sedan sunroof removal and adjustment.

Heating and air conditioning repair, including A/C microfilter and A/C component replacement.

Wiring schematics for all circuits, including power distribution, grounds, and component locations.

Comprehensive BMW factory tolerances, wear limits, adjustments, and tightening torques that you've come to expect from Bentley manuals.

Models and engines:

525i (M20 with DME 1.3) 1989-1990

525i (M50 with DME 3.1) 1991-1992

525i (M5OTUNANOS with DME 3.3.1) 1993-1995

530i (M60 with DME 3.3) 1994-1995

535i (M30 with DME 1.3) 1989-1993

540i (M60 with DME 3.3) 1994-1995

Transmissions (remove, install, external service):

Manual

Getrag 260/5 and 260/6

Getrag S5D 250 G

Getrag S6S 560 G

ZF S5D 310 Z

Automatic

ZF 4HP 22/EH

A4S 31OR (THM-R1)

ZF A5S 560Z

ZFA5S 310Z

Other Details