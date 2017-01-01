  Loading... Please wait...

BMW Boxer Twins: The Essential Buyer's Guide

BMW Boxer Twins: The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787110052)

  • BMW Boxer Twins: The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781787110052)
Veloce Publishing
US$23.06
Stock Code SKU:
9781787110052
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.35 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Marque Expert: Peter Henshaw, Softbound, 64 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110052, First Edition, 2017

There are lots of books about the classic BMW Boxers; their history, performance, lineage, and the minutiae of its specification.

But none of them concentrate entirely on telling you what to look for when buying one secondhand.

That's what this book is about - it is a straightforward, practical guide to buying a used Boxer twin.

It doesn't list all the correct colour combinations for each year or analyse the bike's design philosophy - there are excellent books listed at the end of this one that do all of that - but it will help you avoid buying a dud.

Point by point, it takes the reader through everything that needs looking at when buying a Boxer, plus spares prices, which is the best model to buy for your needs, and a look at auctions, restorations and paperwork

 

