BMW Classic 5 Series 1972 to 2003 - New Edition

BMW Classic 5 Series 1972 to 2003 - New Edition

Veloce Publishing
 Product Description

Author: Marc Cranswick, Hardbound, 232 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110618, Published, September, 2017

 This book tells the complete BMW 5 series story, in the pre Bangle classic era, covering e12, e28, e34 and e39 models, the enthusiast cars that invented the modern sports sedan and created BMW s ultimate driving machine image.

Follow the evolution of BMW s middle child through the decades in all major markets.

Marvel at the mystique of BMW s motorsport and exotic tuner cars reaching the 180mph milestone on V8 power.

Consider BMW s phoenix-like rise from the ashes of WWII, regaining its sports, luxury reputation, and powering on to become the ultimate business machine under chairman Eberhard von Kuenheim.

This new edition features 150 new pictures, new specification tables, updated text, a new Meet the Tuners section, and a new easy use index.

The book also contains a foreword by Allen Hardy (America s first BMW tuner), and a contribution from Kevin Bird of Birds, the UK s first BMW Hartge tuning agent.

