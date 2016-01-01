BMW E30 3 Series 1981 - 1994 The Essential Buyer's Guide

STOP! Don't buy a BMW E30 3 Series without buying this book FIRST!

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Ralph Hosier's years of BMW E30 3 Series experience, learn how to spot a bad car quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right car at the right price!

Packed with good advice - from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the BMW community, to whether an E30 3 Series will suit you and your lifestyle - this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the BMW E30 3 Series of your dreams.

Buyer's Guide Covers:

BMW 3 Series E30 316, 318, 320, 323, 325, 333, 324 diesel and M3 two- and four-door Saloons, two- and four-door estate (Touring) and Cabriolet, including i, is, ix and e versions (1981-1994)

Book Details:

Publisher Code: 9781845844431

ISBN 13: 9781845844431

Author: Ralph Hosier

Published: 2012

Pages:

Dimension: 135x195mm

Soft Cover, colour illustrations