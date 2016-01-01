  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

BMW E30 3 Series 1981 - 1994 The Essential Buyer's Guide

BMW E30 3 Series 1981 - 1994 The Essential Buyer's Guide

Hover over image to zoom

  • BMW E30 3 Series 1981 - 1994 The Essential Buyer's Guide
Veloce Publishing
US$30.79
Stock Code SKU:
9781845844431
Weight:
0.20 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

STOP! Don't buy a BMW E30 3 Series without buying this book FIRST!

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Ralph Hosier's years of BMW E30 3 Series experience, learn how to spot a bad car quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right car at the right price! 

Packed with good advice - from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the BMW community, to whether an E30 3 Series will suit you and your lifestyle - this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the BMW E30 3 Series of your dreams.

Buyer's Guide Covers:

BMW 3 Series E30 316, 318, 320, 323, 325, 333, 324 diesel and M3 two- and four-door Saloons, two- and four-door estate (Touring) and Cabriolet, including i, is, ix and e versions (1981-1994)

Book Details:

Publisher Code: 9781845844431
ISBN 13: 9781845844431
Author: Ralph Hosier
Published: 2012
Pages: 
Dimension: 135x195mm
Soft Cover, colour illustrations

 

 Find Similar Products by Tag

The Essential Buyer's Guide Series  

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2016 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the BMW E30 3 Series 1981 - 1994 The Essential Buyer's Guide to your wish list.