BMW R1200 Twins 2004 - 2009 Workshop Manual

BMW R1200 Twins 2004 - 2009 Workshop Manual

Haynes
9780857338884
1.00 KGS
Usually despatched same working day.
 Product Description

By: Haynes .

BMW models covered:

  • BMW R1200 GS. 1170cc. 2004 to 2009
  • BMW R1200 GS Adventure. 1170cc. 2006 to 2009
  • BMW R1200 ST. 1170cc. 2005 to 2007
  • BMW R1200 RT. 1170cc. 2005 to 2009
  • BMW R1200 S. 1170cc. 2006 to 2008
  • BMW R1200 R. 1170cc. 2007 to 2009

Inside this repair manual:

Servicing, overhaul & repairs

Engine and transmission

  • Cooling system
  • Fuel and ignition system
  • Suspension and steering
  • Braking system
  • Electrical system

Full colour sections

  • Model history and Pre-ride checks
  • Wiring diagrams
  • Tools and workshop tips

Step-by-step instructions
clearly linked to hundreds of photos and illustrations guide you through each job.

Spanner ratings
grade all tasks by experience level - from simple servicing jobs for beginners through to more difficult tasks for the expert.

Haynes Hints and Tool Tips
give you valuable 'inside information such as ways of removing parts without using special tools.

Reference sections

  • 18 page Tools and workshop tips
  • Security
  • Lubricants and fluids
  • Conversion factors
  • MOT test checks
  • Storage
  • Fault finding checklist to pinpoint specific problems
  • Technical terms explained
  • Fully indexed to help you find information easily

 

 

Other Details

HM4598
ISBN 13:
9780857338884
Dimensions:
210x280mm
Illustrations:
Paperback, Colour, b/w illustrations
9780857338884

