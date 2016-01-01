BMW R1200 Twins 2004 - 2009 Workshop Manual

By: Haynes .

BMW models covered:

BMW R1200 GS. 1170cc. 2004 to 2009

BMW R1200 GS Adventure. 1170cc. 2006 to 2009

BMW R1200 ST. 1170cc. 2005 to 2007

BMW R1200 RT. 1170cc. 2005 to 2009

BMW R1200 S. 1170cc. 2006 to 2008

BMW R1200 R. 1170cc. 2007 to 2009

Inside this repair manual:

Servicing, overhaul & repairs

Engine and transmission

Cooling system

Fuel and ignition system

Suspension and steering

Braking system

Electrical system

Full colour sections

Model history and Pre-ride checks

Wiring diagrams

Tools and workshop tips

Step-by-step instructions

clearly linked to hundreds of photos and illustrations guide you through each job.

Spanner ratings

grade all tasks by experience level - from simple servicing jobs for beginners through to more difficult tasks for the expert.

Haynes Hints and Tool Tips

give you valuable 'inside information such as ways of removing parts without using special tools.

Reference sections

18 page Tools and workshop tips

Security

Lubricants and fluids

Conversion factors

MOT test checks

Storage

Fault finding checklist to pinpoint specific problems

Technical terms explained

Fully indexed to help you find information easily

Other Details