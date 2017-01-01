BMW R90S (Motorcycle Collector Series Reprint)

  Loading... Please wait...

Author: Ian Faloon, Flexibound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9781884313943 - August 2014 Reprint of 2006 original

This is the fascinating story of the motorcycle that changed BMW's image in the motorcycle world. The R9OS was the most significant model BMW produced after the war, winning fans both at superbike races and in the showroom.

Author Falloon traces the origins of this landmark motorcycle and details its evolution and legacy.

The book is complete with production numbers, design changes, visual details, racing history, and plenty of photos and charts to illustrate it all

 

