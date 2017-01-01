BMW Z3 and Z4 The Complete Story

Author: James Taylor, ISBN: 9781785002762, Hardback, Published in March 2017, 192 pages

BMW, that most performance-oriented of car companies, had no affordable sports roadster in its line-up before 1995. Stung into action by Mazda's revival of the classic two-seater roadster, the Germany company quickly staked its claim with the Z3, a classic long-nose, short-tail design that used existing BMW mechanical hardware to good effect. This new book tells the story of BMW's Z3 and Z4 two-seater roadsters and coupes, which since 1995 have been at the forefront of the affordable sports car market. The history of the Z3 and both generations of Z4 are covered as well as full specifications of all models; the formidable M Power derivatives and a guide to buying and owning.

The book is profusely illustrated with over 200 colour photographs and diagrams. Contents include: Historical background to BMW's arrival in the two-seater sports car market; Complete history of the Z3 and both generations of Z4; Full specifications of all models; The formidable M Power derivatives; Guide to buying and owning.