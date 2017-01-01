  Loading... Please wait...

Bobcat: Fifty Years

Bobcat: Fifty Years (9780760328149)

Motorbooks
 Product Description

Author: Marty Padgett, Hardbound, 216 Pages, ISBN: 9780760328149, First Published, 2007

2008 marks the fiftieth anniversary of the Bobcat skid-steer loader.

During that time, a number of imitations have come to market, but none have dethroned the original.

What comes to mind when you hear the name "Bobcat"? That isn't just proof of an industry leader; it's proof of an icon.

Bobcat Fifty Years is the story of a company that inspires loyalty other corporations can only dream of.

Through extensive interviews with company principals and exhaustive use of company photo archives, author Marty Padgett has produced the very first inside look at how one innovative machine changed the way the world works.

 

