Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress 1935 onwards (all marks) Owners' Workshop Manual (paperback)

By: Graeme Douglas .

Book Description

Boeing's B-17 Flying Fortress is one of the most potent symbols of American military might of the Second World War. To the beleaguered citizens of wartime Britain who watched as the massed formations of B-17s flew overhead, it meant their nation was no longer alone. To the American crews who flew the 'Fort' it represented a sturdy, dependable aircraft capable of absorbing massive battle damage and still returning them home.

Spearheading the US 8th Air Force's daylight bomber offensive over Germany and north-west Europe, the B-17 Flying Fortress has since become one of the most iconic aircraft of all time.

For today's aviation enthusiasts, the sight and sound of an airworthy B-17 still creates an emotional response as they hear the liquid rumble of the engines and watch the graceful curves of the 'Queen of the Skies' as she sweeps majestically along the display line at an air show.

French-owned and operated B-17G Pink Lady and B-17G Mary Alice from the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, form the centrepieces of this manual. Author Graeme Douglas gives a fascinating insight into owning, servicing and flying this legendary Second World War bomber.

About The Author

Graeme Douglas has almost 30 years of experience working as an engineer on the B-17 Flying Fortress. He spent 15 years as a part-time volunteer restoring the Imperial War Museum's B-17G Mary Allice at Duxford, and later as ground crew on the privately owned B-17G Sally B. He lives in Essex.

