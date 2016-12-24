Book Of The BSA: All Models - SV & OHV Pre-war To 1939 ( Veloce Press 2008 Reprint)

Author: W.C.Haycraft, Softbound, 95 Pages, ISBN: 9781588500465, VelocePress Reprint of classic Clymer Ninth Edition

PREFACE TO NINTH EDITION

For 1939 twenty B.S.A. models are available, and prices (including Lucas electric lighting and automatic voltage control) range from £38 to £82. Engine capacities vary from 250 c.c. to 1000 c.c.

The author has in the present edition made the best use of the space at his disposal by confining himself almost completely to practical matters. The text has been arranged so as to enable the reader to put his finger on what he wants without needless searching.

More important still, the instructions given apply to machines of definite vintage. Full information in regard to the maintenance and overhauling of 1936 to 1939 B.S.A. Models inclusive will be found. Where dates are not mentioned, the information may be regarded as applicable to 1936 onwards. Much of the text applies to pre-1936 models, but for such machines the instructions are not guaranteed fully comprehensive.

Four chapters are included and those who digest them and put into practice the suggestions contained therein will be rewarded by B.S.A. motor-cycling at its best and cheapest. Moreover, when the day for disposing of their mounts arrives, they will assuredly obtain the maximum price or part-exchange allowance.

In conclusion the author would express his thanks to Messrs. B.S.A. Cycles, Ltd. of Birmingham 11, for their generous assistance in regard to supplying illustrations and data.

W. C. HAYCRAFT.

,

CONTENTS

I. ALL ABOUT CARBURATION . 1

II. B.S.A. LUBRICATION . . 11

III. CARE OF LIGHTING SYSTEM . 33

IV. OVERHAULING . . 42

BOOK OF 11-

INDEX . 95