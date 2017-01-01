Book Of The Lambretta 125 & 150cc 1947-1957 ( 2010 Veloce Press Reprint)

Author: R.H.Warring, ISBN: 9781588500946, 2010 VelocePress Reprint of Floyd Clymer publication

Originally published under the title The Book of the Lambretta by R. H. Warring this is a faithful reproduction of the Floyd Clymer publication of the 1957 edition. It includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of the major mechanical and electrical components for all models of Lambretta motor-scooters from 1947 through 1957. There is adequate detailed text and diagrams to assist in major refurbishing such as an engine rebuild or even a complete renovation.

Applicable to both 125cc and 150cc variations of the following models: A, B, C, LC, D, LD, LDA, & LDB, much of the data is also applicable to later models that utilize these same engines and mechanical components. Out-of-print and unavailable for many years, this book is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are pleased to be able to offer this reproduction as a service to all Lambretta enthusiasts worldwide.