Book Of The Norton 1932 - 1939 A Illustrated Workshop Manual (Veloce Press 2007 Reprint)

Author:W.C.Haycraft, Softbound, 104 Pages, ISBN: 9781588500700, 2007 VelocePress reprint of Floyd Clymer 1947 original edition -

1932 - 1939 ILLUSTRATED WORKSHOP MANUAL APPROPRIATE FOR THE FOLLOWING MODELS

SV: 16H & 161

OHV: 18- 19 - 20 - 50 - 55 - ES2

OHC: CJ - CS! - International 30 & 40



