Book Of The Norton 1932 - 1939 A Illustrated Workshop Manual (Veloce Press 2007 Reprint)

Book Of The Norton 1932 - 1939 A Illustrated Workshop Manual (2007 Veloce Press Reprint) (9781588500700)

 Product Description

Author:W.C.Haycraft, Softbound, 104 Pages, ISBN: 9781588500700, 2007 VelocePress reprint of Floyd Clymer 1947 original edition -

1932 - 1939 ILLUSTRATED WORKSHOP MANUAL APPROPRIATE FOR THE FOLLOWING MODELS

SV: 16H & 161
OHV: 18- 19 - 20 - 50 - 55 - ES2
OHC: CJ - CS! - International 30 & 40


It's very likely that the historians will remember Y2K as the dawn of an era of "New Technology". One of those technological advances was the introduction of a digital book publishing process, now commonly know as print-on demand. During that formative period, a new company named VelocePress was launched with a simple goal — to use the new digital publishing technology to reprint titles that had been unavailable for many years. In particular, those books that contained information and data that would be of assistance to automobile and motorcycle collectors and enthusiasts. Currently, with more than 50 reprinted titles, plus a number of brand new books, VelocePress is one of the fastest growing specialty automobile and motorcycle publishing companies in the USA.

