Born In Lode Lane By Roger Crathorne with Gavin Green

9780951775134

Redwood Publishing
Authors: Roger Crathorne with Gavin Green, Softbound, 200 Pages, ISBN: 9780951775134 - First Published, 2008 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

WHAT BETTER PERSON to recount the first 60 years of Land Rover than the man widely known as 'Mr Land Rover'?

Roger Crathorne was born at the same time that Maurice Wilks conceived the Land Rover and on the same road where the first vehicle was manufactured - Lode Lane in Solihull.

He has worked for Land Rover all his working life - first as an engineer - and achieved fame as head of the Land Rover demonstration unit.

Roger has probably done more off-road miles in a Land Rover than anyone else on the planet and has tutored more eminent pupils - including Prince William and Princess Anne - than any other instructor. His vivid, entertaining and highly personal tale is written by well-known car author Gavin Green to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic 4x4 maker.

 

