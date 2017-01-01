Author: Timothy Remus, Softbound, 319 Pages, ISBN: 9780760322659, First Edition, 2006 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Hot rods can't afford to be all show. Sharp styling and paint need to be backed with a muscular motor and a tight chassis. When the mix is right, a rod can command attention at shows and hot rod hangouts, not to mention six-figure price tags.

No one exemplifies hot rodding's pursuit of perfection better than Boyd Coddington, whose hot rod shop produces finely crafted, state-of-the-art rods and is featured on American Hot Rod.

Coddington's creations have won the Grand National Roadster Show's Most Beautiful Roadster award seven times. Coddington was named Hot Rod magazine's Man of the Year in 1988 and his distinguished hot rodding career continues to reach new heights.

Boyd Coddington's Hot Rod Engines, Drivelines & Chassis combines two previous titles—Boyd Coddington's Hot Rod Engines & Drivelines and Boyd Coddington's Hot Rod Chassis—into one comprehensive resource.

Author Timothy Remus worked with engine and transmission experts and chronicled chassis-building projects at Boyd Coddington's and other top hot rod shops to gather professional expertise about:

• Engines

• Transmissions

• Rear axles

• Fuel injection systems

• Frame building

• Suspension setups

• Brake, wheel, and tire selection

• Engine and transmission mounting

With more than 350 photos, charts, and illustrations, Boyd Coddington's Hot Rod Engines, Drivelines & Chassis covers the nuts and bolts of hot rodding in step-by-step, detailed instructions for the beginner or advanced rodder.