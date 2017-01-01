British Car Advertising Of The 1960s - Paperback Edition

Author: Heon Stevenson, Softbound, 409 Pages, ISBN: 9781476667898 - 2016 Reprint of 2005 publication

During the 1960s, the automobile finally secured its position as an indispensable component of daily life in Britain.

Car ownership more than doubled from approximately one car for every 10 people in 1960 to one car for every 4.8 people by 1970.

Consumers no longer asked "Do we need a car?" but "What car shall we have?"

This well-illustrated history analyzes how both domestic car manufacturers and importers advertised their products in this growing market, identifying trends and themes.

Over 180 advertisement illustrations are included.

HEON STEVENSON has written for several classic car magazines.

He is an Individual Friend of the History of Advertising Trust.

He lives in Cambridge, England.