British Leyland: Chronicle Of A Car Crash 1968 - 1978

Author: Chris Cowin, Softbound, 200 Pages, ISBN:9781477560679 , First Published in 2012 - this is the 2014 reprint

Now with revised content and illustrations, this chunky book traces the history of Britain's ill-fated car manufacturing giant, concentrating on the decade 1968 to 1978.

The focus is on the products of British Leyland, but the story makes reference to the political and economic context of Britain in the seventies and asks "Why did British Leyland crash?" and "Could this have been avoided?".

Events are described chronologically, with specific sections devoted to six of the cars introduced by the company during the period, to the international aspects of British Leyland's rapid contraction, and to external issues such as EEC entry and Japanese competition.

100,000 words. Illustrated.