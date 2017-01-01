British Luxury Cars Of The 1950s And '60s (Shire Library)

Author: James Taylor, Softbound, 64 Pages, ISBN:9781784420642, First Published, 2016

BRITISH LUXURY CARS OF THE 1950s AND '60s

To the aspiring motorist of the 1950s and '60s — to whom even wing mirrors were often sold as optional extras — the British-built luxury car was the ultimate prize.

With powerful engines, walnut dashboards, fold-down picnic tables, leather upholstery and sometimes even custom-built bodywork, these cars were the epitome of style and symbols of their owners' status.

Using beautiful colour photographs, James Taylor describes the features and characteristics of these classic cars in the over 3-litre class, which came from the biggest names in British motoring — from exclusive Rolls-Royce models to Alvis, Daimler and Lagonda, and more accessible high-end models

from Austin, Rover and Jaguar.

James Taylor has been writing about cars and transport since the 1970s and his books for Shire include Family Cars of the 1970s, British Sports Cars of the 1950s and '60s and Land Rover.