British Motocross Championship 2017 Review (179 Mins) DVD

British Motocross Championship 2017 Review (179 Mins) DVD

  • British Motocross Championship 2017 Review (179 Mins) DVD
Duke Video
Barcode: 5017559130824, 179 mins, Region Code 0 All Regions, PAL 

The eight rounds of the British Motocross saw the fastest MX riders in the country banging bars on the top tracks as they battled for the prize of being crowned national champion. From Culham in March to the final round at Foxhill in August the action was fast and intense. With a cast of star riders that included stalwarts such as Banks-Browne, Krestinov and Anderson the quality was always going to be high. On track it was Northern Ireland’s Graeme Irwin who was really setting the pace, hitting his stride at the iconic Hawkstone Park course in May and keeping a stranglehold on the title chase all the way through the summer to the Preston Docks round. It was only the return of Tommy Searle from international duties at the season closer at Foxhill that snapped the unbroken chain of wins for Irwin. The Official Review is packed with all of the berm-bashing, high flying, all action highlights of a thrilling season, it’s the perfect memento of a season you’ll want to remember.

