British Rally Championship Review 2017 (239 Mins) DVD

PAL, 0 All Regions, 239 minutes, code: 5017559130800

What a season that was! With a visit to Ypres as well as Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland, the Borders and the Isle of Man, it was a bumper year for the BRC and with some interesting rules changes and plenty of top quality talent in the starting line-up there was a lot to look forward to as the season got underway.

There may have been disappointments for some of the crews who didn’t manage to make it all the way through the stages, but there was no reason for fans of top quality rallying to feel in any way shortchanged.The end result really tells you all you need to know: one point in it after eight rounds of the championship. This review brings together the highlights of each round, with full commentary, statistics and results as the season progresses.The film crews have done a great job of finding the dramatic locations for impressive shots of cars doing their finest impressions of planes (and not always getting the landings right).

The 2017 review is an exciting and thoroughly enjoyable recap of a season that delivered on every front.