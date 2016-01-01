BSA Twins & Triples : The Postwar A7/A10, A50/65 and Rocket III (Mercian Reprint)

Author: Roy Bacon, with Foreword by Bob Currie, Hardbound,191 Pages, ISBN: 9781903088364 September 2007 reprint of 1980 original Osprey Edition !

BSA TWINS & TRIPLES

The Postwar A7/A10, A50/65 and Rocket III

'The most popular motor cycle in the world'

During the early postwar years, motorcycling was as popular as it is today — then the early BSA Twin in its various guises was the machine for Mr Everyman. For the best part of thirty years these very British motorcycles have entertained and worked for their riders on the roads and racetracks throughout the world.Today they have become highly desirable as collectors' items, giving enormous pleasure to many.

Back in the days when the parallel twin was a rare sight, before the Second World War, BSA had produced an excellent V-twin. Obviously they were experienced in 'multi' production. Their new vertical 500 engine mounted in a Silver Star frame sought to compete with the Triumph Speed Twin. Had the war not intervened, we might have known.

Their first postwar machine was, however, less sporty and became the A7 of 1946. BSA TWINS & TRIPLES takes the A7 development story through many successful motorcycles, some with pretty glamorous names — Golden Flash, Road Rocket, Rocket Gold Star, Spitfire, Shooting Star and Firebird. Suitable information for the potential purchaser of a machine, the restorer or just the lover is given. There are detailed specifications and many illustrations.

The front cover illustration is taken from a 1955 BSA sales brochure for the home market, with permission of the BSA Company Limited. Back of the jacket features a press-handout photograph of the early BSA Rocket III. They used this style many times.