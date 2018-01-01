BTCC 2017 Official Season Review (2 Disc) 473 Mins DVD

PAL, Region Code 0 All Regions, 2 discs, 473 minutes

There's so much to love about the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship Official Review. There's really nothing quite like it. What makes it so good?

The formula seems very simple: Ordinary saloon cars stripped out and adapted for racing with high-tech but not over the top performance improvements and a clever handicap system to make sure no-one has an unfair advantage.

The result? Every year we're left amazed by how every single one of the 30 races throughout the season is packed with close racing which puts championships with much, much bigger team budgets to shame.

With more manufacturer-backed teams this season than at any point since the end of the old Super Touring regs this is the best bang-for-your-buck entertainment in motorsport today.

2017 was no exception to the rule: how can you ask for more than going in to the last round with the overall champion still to be decided? Would it be Ash Sutton (in only his second year), or could Colin Turkington overhaul the points deficit?

The season review is crammed with beautifully shot bumper-to-bumper racing at some of the best circuits Britain can offer, filmed from seemingly every angle -including in the cars themselves- and expertly commentated upon.

At nearly four hours of footage on two discs there’s really nothing left out, especially when you see all of the fascinating interviews with the star drivers.

That simple formula definitely leads to a product that is greater than the sum of its parts: at the end of the day 18 tintops going hell-for-leather for glory beats just about anything else you’re likely to see on four wheels!