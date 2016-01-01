  Loading... Please wait...

BTCC: The 2016 The Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship DVD

 Product Description

Barcode: 5017559128463, 460 minutes, PAL, Region Code: 0 All Regions

Down to the last race, again! – If you’re not on the edge of your seat, you’re not alive!

Thirty races, thirty cars, ten of the finest circuits in Britain and over seven sensational hours of first-class motorsport entertainment – that’s what you get with the official season review of the 2016 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

After the breathtaking final race decided the title in 2015 who could have guessed the 2016 season would end with an even more exciting finale?

Gordon Shedden, Sam Tordoff, Mat Jackson, Colin Turkington and the rest of the stars went at it hammer and tongs right from the off, battling for points at Brands Hatch, Donington, Thruxton and other iconic tracks but amazingly there were just two points between the top two when the dust finally settled.

Brace yourself for two discs crammed with epic action, high speed racing, bumper-crunching, door banging, flat-out  full on fun and lots of spins, crashes and an epic camera-tower destroying startline mishap!

This is the completely unmissable official season review – don’t say we didn’t warn you! It’s brilliant.

 

 

