Author: John Wickersham, ISBN: 9781844252213, Hardcover, 192 pages, Published in 2006

Build Your Own Motorcaravan: a practical manual for van conversions, coachbuilts and major renovation projects.

One way to become the proud owner of a motorcaravan or camper van is to design and build it yourself. Not only can you create a distinctive holiday home: you can also control the cost.

There are many ways to achieve this dream: fit out a van, renovate a camper, revive an old model, or build one from scratch.

Whichever approach you follow, here are hands-on explanations about electrical systems, water supplies, storage ideas and saving weight when working with wood.

Of course, one of the hardest things is to trace the suppliers of specialist parts. But places where you can buy components are all revealed in this practical book. Contents include:

Individual requirements and the self-build approach.

Acknowledging vehicle load limits; suspension and other upgrades.

Implications of the latest European Norms & Standards.

External body detailing; the installation of windows and ventilators.

Layouts, bed construction, storage and the distribution of weight.

Special systems — water, gas, electricity, heating, refrigeration.

Choosing and fitting appliances with full regard for safety.

Appendix: addresses, legislation, regulations, Norms & Standards.

John Wickersham found that building a boat, a house and three kit cars taught invaluable lessons. The motorcaravans he has built from scratch used products drawn from the marine, construction and automotive industries.

Personal experience underpins John's books on caravanning and home DIY which all share a distinctive style. Inspirational projects are achievable with his helpful illustrations and down-to-earth advice.

'an excellent and comprehensive manual'

Camping and Caravanning