Build Your Own V-Twin Motorcycle Engine (A Working Model by Haynes)

Barcode: 5060062143133, Code HMV22

This model is a greatly simplified version of a real V-twin motorcycle engine.

It's designed to be a fun project to put together, and when finished, a practical aid to understanding how a full-size four-stroke motorcycle engine works.

The box contains all the parts and tools you need to assemble the working model. All parts screw or clip together, so the engine can be taken apart and rebuilt. It comes complete with its very own Haynes manual giving you clear step-by-step instructions to guide you through the building process.

A battery electric motor drives the engine and requires three AA batteries (not included). A sound chip in the base reproduces the noise of a V-twin engine starting and running while the model operates.

A great educational kit for the young motoring enthusiast and a conversation piece for any motoring household.