Author: Francisto Herreros, ISBN: 9788492008091, Hardcover book published in 2001, 219 pages

Story Of Bultaco From The Birth Of Its Main Founder, Francisco X. Bulto Marques, In 1912 Up To The Late 1990s. Hundreds Of Mono And Colour Photos, Road And Racing History, And Full Technical Data, Make This The Best Book Available On The Marque.