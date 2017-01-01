  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Cadillac: Standard Of Excellence By The Editors Of Consumer Guide

Cadillac: Standard Of Excellence By The Editors Of Consumer Guide

Hover over image to zoom

  • Cadillac: Standard Of Excellence By The Editors Of Consumer Guide
  • Cadillac: Standard Of Excellence By The Editors Of Consumer Guide
Publications International Ltd
US$57.75
Stock Code SKU:
9780890093450
Condition:
Used
Weight:
0.95 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

By The Editors Of Consumer Guide, Hardbound, 96 pages, ISBN: 9780890093450 - First Edition, 1980 - Second-hand book in excellent unread condition**

Superb engineering, advanced design, and a dedication to excellence —these are the qualities that have made Cadillac America's foremost luxury car.

Here is the proud and impressive history of this great make —with two glamorous color portfolios and six "spotlight" features on history-making models, plus show cars, collector's price guide, and more!

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Cadillac: Standard Of Excellence By The Editors Of Consumer Guide to your wish list.