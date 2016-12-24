Author: Larry Edsall, Hardbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9780760328194, First Edition, 2009

The 2009 Chevrolet Camaro is one of the most eagerly anticipated automobiles to roll off the assembly line in the last decade Drawing heavily on the 1969 model—widely held as the high-water mark for Camaro design—the all-new fifth-generation car is the edgiest design yet.

And with up to 422 horsepower, four-wheel independent suspension, and gigantic Brembo brakes, it is the best all-around performer, too.

In Camaro: A Legend Reborn, author Larry Edsall takes you deep inside the machine known as General Motors with unfettered access to the people and events that shaped the new Camaro. He offers a clear portrait of not only the car from its infancy, but those who were responsible for nurturing its development.

Extensive interviews and tireless travel by EcLsall ensured he got the full story behind Chevy's 21st century muscle machine.

From the revered halls of the Studio X design studio to the car's merciless thrashing at the Niirburgring; Edsall takes you on an amazing ride in the development of a modern muscle car that knows no peer: Camaro.



