Camaro: Fifty Years Of Chevy Performance

Author: Mike Mueller, Hardbound, 224 Pages, ISBN: 9780760350348 - First Published, January, 2017

The early 1960s saw American auto manufacturers desperately trying to sell cars to the emerging baby-boom market.

Chevrolet attained some success with its sporty Corvair Monza. Ford responded first with a sportier Falcon, then with its grand-slam, home-run pony car, the Mustang.

At first, Chevrolet hesitated to abandon the technologically advanced Corvair, but when it finally entered the pony car market in 1967, its new Camaro instantly became one of the most iconic cars of the classic muscle-car era, a serious competitor for the Mustang.

Since then, some of the most important performance cars in American history have been Camaro models: RS, SS, Z28, and IROC-Z.