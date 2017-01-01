Car-Tastrophes: 80 Automotive Atrocities From The Past 20 Years

Authors: Honest John & George Fowler, Hardbound, 168 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849337 - 1st Edition, September 2016 -

Automakers are as prone to turn out clunkers as politicians are to lie ears can be ugly, misconceived,badly built, diabolical to drive, ridiculously thirsty, or just plain unreliable.

So which were the worst offenders of the past 20 years?

Journalists Honest John [honestjohn.co.uk, and The Daily Telegraph] and George Fowler [aka Motormouth, The Daily Star ] share their combined wealth of automotive experience to reveal what they consider are the 80 worst car-tasfrophes of the past two decades.

If your car is, or was, remotely good then you won't find it in this book.

On the other hand, if it's here, don't expect any sympathy ...



