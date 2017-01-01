  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Car-Tastrophes: 80 Automotive Atrocities From The Past 20 Years

Car-Tastrophes: 80 Automotive Atrocities From The Past 20 Years (9781845849337)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Car-Tastrophes: 80 Automotive Atrocities From The Past 20 Years (9781845849337)
  • Car-Tastrophes: 80 Automotive Atrocities From The Past 20 Years (9781845849337)
  • Car-Tastrophes: 80 Automotive Atrocities From The Past 20 Years (9781845849337)
  • Car-Tastrophes: 80 Automotive Atrocities From The Past 20 Years (9781845849337)
Veloce Publishing
US$23.06
Stock Code SKU:
9781845849337
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.65 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Authors: Honest John & George Fowler, Hardbound, 168 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849337 - 1st Edition, September 2016 -

Automakers are as prone to turn out clunkers as politicians are to lie ears can be ugly, misconceived,badly built, diabolical to drive, ridiculously thirsty, or just plain unreliable.

So which were the worst offenders of the past 20 years?

Journalists Honest John [honestjohn.co.uk, and The Daily Telegraph] and George Fowler [aka Motormouth, The Daily Star ] share their combined wealth of automotive experience to reveal what they consider are the 80 worst car-tasfrophes of the past two decades.

If your car is, or was, remotely good then you won't find it in this book.

On the other hand, if it's here, don't expect any sympathy ...

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Car-Tastrophes: 80 Automotive Atrocities From The Past 20 Years to your wish list.