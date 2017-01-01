Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera By Giovanni Bianchi Anderloni (English Edition)

Author: Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, ISBN: 9788888269498, 245mm x 280mm, 755 pages, English version, Hardback, 2 volume set

For all lovers of vintage cars Carrozzeria Touring is synonymous with elegance, sophistication and aerodynamic efficiency. Just think of the "Superleggera Berlinetta ', the' Barchetta 'Ferrari, the Disco Volante. Legendary names that represent only some of the achievements of the famous Mark Milanese, born in 1926 (there are exactly 90 years old) who built the largest Alfa Romeo from the 30s to 50s (6C 1750 Flying Star, 6C 2300 Mille Miglia, 8C 2300 and 2900, Sprint 1900, then 2000 and 2600 Spider), the most beautiful Ferrari of victorious start to the Mille Miglia, the first series of Maserati (the wonderful 3500 GT), the first Lamborghini (350 GT and 400 GT), many Lancia (Lambda Flaminia) and many other major brands (Isotta Fraschini, Fiat, Bianchi, Ansaldo, OM, Mercedes). Cars that have all won both concours d'elegance on the track.



The important history of Touring is described in this new book, signed by Giovanni Bianchi Anderloni, grand-son of the founder and achieved through the archives of the family Bianchi Anderloni and support of the national archives, as well as vintage magazines. are also mentioned the period of Carlo Felice Anderloni led the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile.