Cars: A Complete History - With 50 Easy-To-Make Models 2 Books in 1

Author: Simon Heptinstall, Softbound, 118 Pages, ISBN: 9781626861541 - First Edition, August 2014

Amazing feats of innovation and engineering, iconic vehicles are not just stylish and powerful, they're irresistible symbols of status, freedom, and progress.

Now Cars: A Complete History puts that sense of "engine-uity" back into the collector's hands by providing 50 press-out models of the world's most distinguished vehicles, along with an informative and entertaining account of each car's role in automobile history in a fun and imaginative two-part book.

Photos and illustrations of cars, both classic and modern, accompany the celebrities who brought some of them their fame, including Al Capone and the Duesenberg Model J, Sean Connery's James Bond in the Aston Martin DB5, and Steve McQueen with the Ford Mustang Mark 1 in Bullitt.

From social and cultural history to the advancement of technological innovation, readers will learn everything from who drove the 1959 Austin Mini to which car prompted the introduction of a national speed limit.

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION 1

1969 FERRARI DINO 246 59

1908 FORD MODEL T 3 1969 PONTIAC GTO 57

1910 CADILLAC MODEL 30 1974 LAMBORGHINI COUNTACH 59

1928 DUESENBERG MODEL J 7 1976 GM HOLDEN UTE HX 61

E29 BENTLEY BLOWER 9 1977 PONTIAC FIFEBIRD TRANS AM 63

1930 PACKARD EIGHT II 1980 AUDI QUATTRO 65

1932 FORD MODEL B 13 1981 DELOREAN DMC 67

1933 AUTO UNION TYPE C IS 1990 HONDA NSX 69

1934 CHRYSLER AIRFLOW 17 1992 CHRYSLER DODGE VIPER 71

1937 BUGATTI TYPE 57 ATLANTIC 19 1992 MCLAREN Fl 73

1939 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE 21 1992 GENERAL MOTORS HUMMER HI 79

1941 WILLYS JEEP 23 1997 TOYOTA PRIUS 77

1949 CITROEN 2CV 25 1998 AUDI TT 79

1954 CADILLAC FLEETWOOD 60 27 1999 BMW Z8 81

1955 CITROEN DS 29 2005 SUBARU 1MPREZA 83

1956 CHECKER MOTOR CORPORATION A8 31 2009 BUGATTI VEYRON 85

1957 VEB TRABANT 33 2006 KOENIGSEGG CCX 87

1959 ALFA ROMEO GIULIETTA SPIDER 39 2007 AUDI R8 89

1959 AUSTIN MINI 37 2008 DAIMLER SMART FORTWO 91

1961 JAGUAR E-TYPE SERIES I 39 2009 CADILLAC ONE 93

1962 FERRARI 250 GTO 41 2010 MERCEDES SLS AMG 95

1963 ASTON MARTIN DES 43 2011 LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR 97

1963 PORSCHE 911 49 2013 RANGE ROVER SPORT 99

1963 AC CARS SHELBY COBRA 47 2013 ROLLS-ROYCE WRAITH 101

1964 FORD 6140 49 INTO THE FUTURE 103

1964 FORD MUSTANG MARK 1 51 INDEX OF MODELS 114

1967 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY

53 INDEX OF CARMAKERS 119