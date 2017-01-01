Cars Of The Wehrmacht: A Photo Chronicle

Author: Reinhard Frank, Hardbound, 196 Pages, ISBN: 9780887406874, First English language edition, 1994 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

This new volume offers a large-scale documentation of the wartime use of passenger automobiles: as command and communications vehicles; radio, intelligence and reconnaisance vehicles; as towing vehicles for guns; combat vehicles, dummy combat vehicles and other uses.

Along with the army's own types, and many German private vehicles — made by Adler, Audi, BMW, Hanomag, Horch, Phanomen, VW, Wanderer, etc. —but also countless captured vehicles of such makes as Austin, Bugatti, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Citroen, Cord, Delage, Hotchkiss, Peugeot, Renault, Rosengart, Studebaker, Willys and many others.

All are shown in more than 300 photos, many previously unpublished, and described in detail. In addition, details are provided of their historical development, operational use, formation plans, insignia, painting, regulations and much more.

A highly interesting book for all historians, model builders and devotees of automotive technology.