Caterpillar Military Tractors: Photo Archive Vol 1

Photographs from the Caterpillar Inc. corporate Archives. Edited by P.A. Letourneau, Softbound, 142 Pages, ISBN: 9781882256167, First Edition, 1994 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Caterpillar Military Tractors Volume 1 Photo Archive is an exciting collection of photographs, illustrations, and information selected from the Caterpillar Inc. Corporate Archives.

Included are photographs of Caterpillar tractors undergoing trials by the U.S. military; illustrations and photographs of tractors in action during the Mexican-American War, World Wars I and II, and the Korean War; and a special section profiling Caterpillar gun mounts built following World War I. Most of this material has never been published before and will certainly appeal to every Caterpillar enthusiast.