Caterpillar Military Tractors: Photo Archive Vol 2

Photographs from the Caterpillar Inc. Corporate Archives, Edited by P.A. Tourneau, Softbound, 141 Pages, ISBN: 9781882256174, First Edition, 1994 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Caterpillar Military Tractors Volume 2 Photo Archive is an exciting collection of photographs, illustrations, and information selected from the Caterpillar Inc. Corporate Archives.

Included are photographs of Caterpillar tractors undergoing trials by the U.S. military; illustrations and photographs of tractors in action during the Mexican-American War, World Wars I and II, and the Korean War; and a special section profiling the Caterpillar Diesel Military Engine, a radial diesel built for the M4 tank during World War II.

Most of this material has never been published before and will certainly appeal to every Caterpillar enthusiast.