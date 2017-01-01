Caterpillar Military Tractors: Photo Archive Vol 2

Photographs from the Caterpillar Inc. Corporate Archives, Edited by P.A. Tourneau, Softbound, 141 Pages, ISBN: 9781882256174, First Edition, 1994 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**
Caterpillar Military Tractors Volume 2 Photo Archive is an exciting collection of photographs, illustrations, and information selected from the Caterpillar Inc. Corporate Archives.
Included are photographs of Caterpillar tractors undergoing trials by the U.S. military; illustrations and photographs of tractors in action during the Mexican-American War, World Wars I and II, and the Korean War; and a special section profiling the Caterpillar Diesel Military Engine, a radial diesel built for the M4 tank during World War II.
Most of this material has never been published before and will certainly appeal to every Caterpillar enthusiast.
All prices are in USD.