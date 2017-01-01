Chevelle Data and ID Guide 1964-1972

Author: Dale McIntosh, Softbound, 239 Pages, CT577, ISBN: 9781613252987 - First Edition, 2016

• Chevelle • Wagon

• Malibu • El Camino

• Malibu SS • Nomad Custom

• 300 • Greenbriar

• 300 Deluxe • Concours

• Convertible • Monte Carlo

From 1964 to 1972 more than 4 million Malibus, Chevelles, El Caminos and Monte Carlos were produced in dozens of configurations, creating a host of questions when it comes time to accurately restoring a project car.

With this book, identifying the correct options and codes for your Chevelle becomes much, much easier.

Production numbers, VIN decoding, engine/ transmission/rear axle codes, interior codes, exterior paint codes, color combination charts and full options lists are covered. Also, each chapter answers the question as to whether or not your Chevelle was a factory SS model.