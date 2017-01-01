Chevrolet 1911 - 1985 - By The Editors Of Consumer Guide

By The Auto Editors Of Consumer Guide- Richard M. Langworth and Jan P. Norbye, Hardbound, 384 Pages, ISBN: 9780517448120 First Edition, 1984 - **Second-hand book in good order**

Chevrolet prepares to celebrate 75 years in the automobile business, we should not forget that it has been America's favorite make for some 50 of those years, an astonishing record that extends virtually unbroken all the way back to the 1920s.

Think about it: an unprecedented half century as the industry's perennial sales leader, and the all-time popularity champ among car buyers from coast to coast.

The story of this enormous, long-running success is as fascinating as it is remarkable, and it's chronicled in these pages with a wealth of drama and detail found nowhere else. Consistency has played a major role in the making of "USA #1." Year after year, Chevy has delivered cars that have been

good without exception.

And many have been exceptional: the memorable 1941 and 1949 model lines, the fabled 1955-57 "Hot Ones," the nimble Corvair Monza Spyder and Corsa, the burly Impala Super Sports....

From The Introduction