Chronicle of the 7.Panzer Kompanie - 1. SS-Panzer Division "Leibstandarte"

Author: Ralf Tiemann, Hardbound, 276 Page, ISBN: 9780764304637, First English Edition, 1998**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

This chronicle of the 7.Panzerkompanie follows the unit history of a Leibstandarte tank company from its creation in 1942 to the end of World War II.

Compiled by former company commander and German Cross in Gold holder Ralf Tiemann, the detailed text relies on both official documentation and the personal recollections of numerous unit veterans.

An individual level narrative covers the intense first combats for Kharkov in early 1943 and the summer Kursk engagements later the same year. In 1944 the unit engaged the Western Allies after D-Day.

Illustrated with private photos made available from Waffen-SS veteran contributions, the detailed appendices provide a complete roster of all commanders, platoon leaders, senior NCOs, award winners and those killed in action.

Exacting cartographic material allows the reader to follow all engagements in this first unit history of a Leibstandarte tank company available in English.