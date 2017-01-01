Citroen: The Great Cars Series

Author: Raymond Broad, Hardbound, 144 Pages, First Edition, 1975 - English Text -**SECOND-HAND BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Andre Citroen sold the first car to bear his name — the 1919 10 hp Type A — from a former Paris market garden.

His successors 55 years later launched the double-Wankel GZ Birotor, which many people believe is the final exPression of the petroleum automobile. These two historic cars mark the span of this authoritative book, and in between them he many famous landmarks : Rosalie. Trefoil, Traction, 2CV, SM, MEP, anc the rest.

For the famous black Traction 1974 was a 40th anniversary. Citroen were not the first to build a front drive car their 'first was to commercialise front drive. In fact, they have made 'first' a Citroen word, with many of the innovations introduced by the French Company now standard throughout the world.

The story of this resourceful and farsighted organisation is, of course, the story of a series of truly great cars, and Raymond Broad examines each in relation to its time and the technical knowledge and facilities then available.

In doing so, he has had the full co-operation of the Citroen Company in supplying inform.: tion and illustrations from their archives — but the opinions are of course Raymond Broad's own : stimulating and expressed with a wealth of fascinating fact for all enthusiasts