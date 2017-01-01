  Loading... Please wait...

Classic Deere Tractors: An Album Of favorite Big Green Farm Tractors, 1914 - 1970

Classic Deere Tractors: An Album Of favorite Big Green Farm Tractors, 1914 - 1970 (9780896586208)

 Product Description

Author: Cletus Hohman, Hardbound, 96 pages, ISBN: 9780896586208, First Published, 2003

The ideal introduction to collectible John Deere farm tractors, Classic Deere Tractors combines detailed captions with quality color photography, rare archival images, and classic brochures.

You'll find coverage of the vintage machines from 1914-1970.

Whether you're someone who has farmed, or someone simply with a love of the land, this hook will provide you with an entertaining introduction to the world of popular Deere tractors.

