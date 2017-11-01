Classic Racing Engines (Karl Ludvigsen) - 2017 Reprint

Author: Karl Ludvigsen, ISBN: 9780837617343, 2017 Reprint, Hardcover

Expert Technical Analysis of Fifty of the Greatest Motorsports Power Units: 1913-1994

Classic Racing Engines details the design, development and specifications of the author's personal selection of 50 classic racing engines from 1913 to 1994. Karl Ludvigsen, award-winning automotive historian and author of The V12 Engine, uses his extensive network of contacts throughout the racing engine world to provide behind-the-scene stories, and speaks to the personalities involved in developing these historic power units.