Classic TT 2017 Official Review DVD

Classic TT 2017 Official Review DVD

 Product Description

Classic TT 2017 - Code: 5017559130404, 108 mins, PAL, 0 All Regions

The 2017 Isle of Man Classic TT presented by Bennetts brought together some of the finest bikes and riders of the last 60 years to celebrate the long, rich history of the famous TT Mountain Course.

Jim Redman, Stuart Graham and the Team Obsolete Honda RC165 six-cylinder 250cc Grand Prix racer were one of the highlights of the packed schedule.

Another was the stunning Kay Engineering 500cc Gilera, on the Island to bring back to life Bob McIntyre’s landmark achievement of the first 100mph lap of the Course in 1957.

With Brittens, Nortons, rare Hondas, and a whole host of special road and race bikes on track it is now wonder the VMCC Festival of Jurby proved as popular as ever.

Add to the race and display excitement all the fun of the Paddock Carnival and it is easy to see why the Classic TT grows with every passing year.

If you couldn’t make it in 2017, this is the perfect guide to what you missed out on, if you did go it is a great memento of an exciting event.

Includes Bonus Extras: Geoff Duke & Gilera; Steve Plater Classic TT Honda 6 Parade; Dave Roper and the Honda 6; Shaun Harris TT 1993 Britten onboard; Horst Saiger Classic TT 2017 Kawasaki ZXR750 onboard.

 

