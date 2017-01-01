Coastal Forces At War: The Royal Navy's Little Ships in The Narrow Seas 1939-45

Author: David Jefferson, ISBN: 9781844255627, 2nd edition, Hardback,

The Royal Navy's Coastal Forces engaged in some of the closest-fought sea battles of the Second World War. Silent and unseen, hunting by night in the oily black wastes of the ocean, their fast 'little ships' struck quickly and mercilessly at their Nazi prey, then escaped back into the cloak of the night. Their crews needed nerves of steel for the high-speed chases and lightning quick fire fights that followed - an action that might last mere seconds and the fate of a vessel and its crew could be decided in the blink of an eye. Their war was one of exhiliration, vulnerability and often terror.