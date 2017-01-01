Cobra - Beki Adam (Osprey Colour Series)

Author: Beki Adam, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780850458091, 1991 Reprint of 1989 Edition **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

The Cobra was a car that came about quickly, stayed for a short while, and disappeared just as quickly, almost always in a cloud of dust. To write a book full of intricate detail and carefully traced histories is an unrealistic reflection of the car. It was created in a time when automotive initiaters did not involve themselves with trivialities.

Yes it's another Cobra book. There are, let's face it, a lot, which says something for the Cobra - the book market it has created seems insatiable. The trouble is, that, with few exceptions, each book holds its own banner. Many choose to specialize in either the production or racing history. Others, in dealing with a partnership that spanned the Atlantic, and, naturally being written on one side or another, seem to result in a heavy bias according to which side of the water the author types on. Admittedly the US seemed, at the end of the 1960s, to have taken more credit than they deserved for the Cobra's success, but does it really matter?

The trouble with writing a book twenty years later is not fading memories so much as fading patience. As Carroll Shelby, or Brian Angliss, now joint owner of AC, (and sole owner of Autokraft), will explain, once you have told the story a few dozen times, it gets boring. The temptation to exaggerate, to add more variety, interest, or whatever is irresistible. Turning to the books, articles, road tests, and racing results of the time poses another problem -basic facts and figures differed dramatically, the temptation was obviously too great even then.

from the Introduction