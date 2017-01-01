  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Competition Car Aerodynamics, New Paperback of 3rd Edition

Competition Car Aerodynamics, New Paperback of 3rd Edition (9781787111028)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Competition Car Aerodynamics, New Paperback of 3rd Edition (9781787111028)
  • Competition Car Aerodynamics, New Paperback of 3rd Edition (9781787111028)
Veloce Publishing
US$76.96
Stock Code SKU:
9781787111028
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Availability:
Usually shipped out the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Simon McBeath, Softbound, 320 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111028 - This paperback version of the 3rd Edition published in February, 2017

Aerodynamics has become an increasingly significant performance enhancer over the past 50 years. Competition Car Aerodynamics 3rd Edition continues the practical, hands-on approach of its popular predecessors to cover all aspects of motorsport aerodynamics, and features yet more CFD and wind tunnel project material and case studies.

Aerodynamic theory is tackled in a comprehensive yet comprehensible way by author Simon McBeath, who has been granted unprecedented access to state of the art computational fluid dynamics (CFD) techniques, as well as regular access to the MIRA full-scale wind tunnel in the UK.

Photographs, graphs, CFD-generated images and wind tunnel data — much of which has appeared in the successful Aerobytes series in Racecar Engineering — are used to explain with unrivalled clarity how aerodynamic performance benefits are obtained in practice.

With case studies from Formula 1, sports prototypes, Formula 3, GT and saloon cars, club single seaters and karts, this book will appeal to anyone, whether a designer, competitor, student or armchair enthusiast, wishing to gain an understanding of aerodynamics, and how it can benefit the performance of all types of competition car.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Competition Car Aerodynamics, New Paperback of 3rd Edition to your wish list.