Competition Car Aerodynamics, New Paperback of 3rd Edition

Author: Simon McBeath, Softbound, 320 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111028 - This paperback version of the 3rd Edition published in February, 2017

Aerodynamics has become an increasingly significant performance enhancer over the past 50 years. Competition Car Aerodynamics 3rd Edition continues the practical, hands-on approach of its popular predecessors to cover all aspects of motorsport aerodynamics, and features yet more CFD and wind tunnel project material and case studies.

Aerodynamic theory is tackled in a comprehensive yet comprehensible way by author Simon McBeath, who has been granted unprecedented access to state of the art computational fluid dynamics (CFD) techniques, as well as regular access to the MIRA full-scale wind tunnel in the UK.

Photographs, graphs, CFD-generated images and wind tunnel data — much of which has appeared in the successful Aerobytes series in Racecar Engineering — are used to explain with unrivalled clarity how aerodynamic performance benefits are obtained in practice.

With case studies from Formula 1, sports prototypes, Formula 3, GT and saloon cars, club single seaters and karts, this book will appeal to anyone, whether a designer, competitor, student or armchair enthusiast, wishing to gain an understanding of aerodynamics, and how it can benefit the performance of all types of competition car.