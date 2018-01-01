Competition Car Preparation - A Practical Handbook (Simon McBeath)

Author: Simon McBeath, ISBN: 9781859606094, Hardcover, Published in 1999, 208 pages

Good competition car preparation starts in an armchair, ora bath tub, or wherever it is you do your best thinking, because thought and planning are probably the most important elements of successful and enjoyable participation in any form of motorsport. Simon McBeath, an

experienced motorsport enthusiast and freelance writer, also explains all the practical aspects and tasks required in successfully getting a car ready for competition, including checking, modifying or uprating the vehicle. This book will appeal to anyone wishing to take up motorsport,

as well as those already competing but wanting to do better.