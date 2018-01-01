  Loading... Please wait...

Completely Morgan Four-wheelers 1936 to 1968

Completely Morgan Four-wheelers 1936 to 1968

  • Completely Morgan Four-wheelers 1936 to 1968
Author: Ken Hill, ISBN: 9781787112612, Paparback, Published in 2017, 272 pages

For all owners - and would-be owners - of four-wheeled, four-cylinder Morgans, this invaluable book is packed with genuinely useful information. A detailed look at the Morgan motor company's history opens the book, followed by the marque's motorsport record, and a thorough chronicle of the evolution of all four-cylinder models. The book is also packed with invaluable advice on maintenance, repair and modification of these cars - practical information based on years of ownership and experience, and gleaned from a host of Morgan owners and specialists around the world. Guidance on restoration techniques with be useful for anyone considering a rebuild. Chapters are also given to the Morgan community, with information on clubs, organisations and specialists. See the other books in this series, Completely Morgan - Three-Wheelers, and Completely Morgan - Four-Wheelers 1968-1975, also published by Veloce as part of its Classic Reprint series.

