Completely Morgan Three-wheelers 1910 to 1952

Author: Ken Hill, ISBN: 9781787112605, Paparback, Published in 2017, 224 pages

For owners and would-be owners of three-wheeled Morgans, Ken Hill has created an invaluable 'Bible' which is absolutely packed with genuinely useful information. Ken sets the stage by detailing the history of the Morgan motor company, describes the marque's motorsport record and then, with great thoroughness, chronicles the evolution of all three-wheeler models since 1910. Next comes practical advice on maintenance and repair - advice based on expert information produced when the three-wheelers were still in production. Part of the 'Morgan experience' is the extraordinary social scene that embraces the marque on a worldwide basis, so Ken devotes a whole chapter to Morgan clubs and their activities. The last part of the book is a series of appendices comprised of original specification, production changes, wiring diagrams, technical data sheets, details of specialists, distributors and manufacturers, details of Morgan miniature models and a record of factory sales literature. Altogether, this work is a unique source book of essential information for all Morgan three-wheeler owners and enthusiasts. The two other books in this series: Completely Morgan - Four-wheelers 1936-1968, and Completely Morgan - Four-wheelers 1968-1995, are also being reissued as part of Veloce's Classic Reprint series.