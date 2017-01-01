Consolidated B-24 Liberator 1939 onwards (all marks) Owners' Workshop Manual (paperback)

ISBN: 9781785210976, Author: Graeme Douglas

An insight into owning, servicing and flying the American Second World War heavy bomber.

The Consolidated B-24 Liberator was the Second World War's most numerous Allied heavy bomber and - at over 18,000 made - the most produced American military aircraft. It was operated by several Allied air forces (including the USAAF and the RAF) and navies, attaining a distinguished war record on operations in the Western European, Pacific, Mediterranean and China-Burma-India theatres. Graeme Douglas has been granted privileged access to several airworthy examples of the B-24 in the USA to give an unrivalled insight into the construction, operation and maintenance of this classic heavy bomber.