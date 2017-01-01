Continental Flying Spur - An Introduction/ Media Information (Bentley Official Brochure)

Bentley Motors, Hardbound, 26 Pages, ASIN: B00EWOEC3G - VERY RARE PUBLICITY BOOKLET FROM BENTLEY - + 49 Page Media Information Pack + 2 CD-Roms (2 BOOK SET)

INTRODUCTION

A little over two years ago Bentley Motors stunned the world by unveiling a Grand Tourer masterpiece, the Continental GT coupe. Now, only 12 months after the first deliveries of that extraordinarily successful car, we are proud to announce the arrival of the fastest four-door in the company's history; a car that shares the heart and soul of the I 98mph coupe from which it is born — the Continental Flying Spur.

The Continental Flying Spur combines the exquisite design and peerless craftsmanship for which Bentley is renowned with the dynamics and power of the Continental GT to provide an unparalleled motoring experience that will attract a new breed of discerning customers to the marque.

Throughout our history. Bentleys have offered a blend of luxury and potent performance.The ability to undertake long journeys in great comfort has been the hallmark of every Bentley, and never was that better demonstrated than in the iconic R-Type Continental from 1952 and its four-door descendant, the Continental Flying Spur.

Bred from the fastest four-seat coupe of its time, the original 1957 Continental Flying Spur was hailed as one of the most elegant and yet powerful saloons ever created.The new Continental Flying Spur continues that Bentley bloodline of sporting Grand Tourers. Similarly inspired by the most desirable coupe of its day, it delivers awesome performance as well as extraordinary comfort and elegance.

Like the original Flying Spur, the new Bentley is also purposely positioned as a premium product above a crowded market. When asking our future customers about their needs they were very clear — performance and luxury, style and practicality, inspiration and solidity, excitement and safety.The Continental Flying Spur is our response to their no compromise' attitude, and our desire to further the Bentley story.



